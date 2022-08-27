High school highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Alex Oliver recorded a goal and an assist to help Lake City to a 2-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Maddox Knudson scored for the KoMets.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner five minutes into overtime to give John Marshall a thrilling 1-0 overtime season opening victory over Farmington. Camden Williams made 17 saves in net for the Rockets.
• Minsoo Choung and Levi Ouren both scored as Schaeffer Academy and Plainview-Elgin-Millville tied at 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Jane Mitchell and Katelyn Moe each scored in Century’s 3-2 loss to Mahtomedi.
• Off a feed from Ashlyn Rogne, Paige Halder scored the game-tying goal in the second half to propel Byron to a 1-1 draw against St. Anthony Village.
•Bethany Dick scored two goals and had an assist in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 3-2 victory over St. Charles. Olivia Cordes added a goal and an assist as well for the Wildcats. Araceli White and Mya Omdahl each scored for the Saints.