High school highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Alex Oliver recorded a goal and an assist to help Lake City to a 2-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Maddox Knudson scored for the KoMets.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner five minutes into overtime to give John Marshall a thrilling 1-0 overtime season opening victory over Farmington. Camden Williams made 17 saves in net for the Rockets.

• Minsoo Choung and Levi Ouren both scored as Schaeffer Academy and Plainview-Elgin-Millville tied at 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jane Mitchell and Katelyn Moe each scored in Century’s 3-2 loss to Mahtomedi.

• Off a feed from Ashlyn Rogne, Paige Halder scored the game-tying goal in the second half to propel Byron to a 1-1 draw against St. Anthony Village.

•Bethany Dick scored two goals and had an assist in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 3-2 victory over St. Charles. Olivia Cordes added a goal and an assist as well for the Wildcats. Araceli White and Mya Omdahl each scored for the Saints.