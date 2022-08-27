Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
August 27, 2022 06:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Alex Oliver recorded a goal and an assist to help Lake City to a 2-1 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Maddox Knudson scored for the KoMets.

NON-CONFERENCE

Nathan Kopecky netted the game-winner five minutes into overtime to give John Marshall a thrilling 1-0 overtime season opening victory over Farmington. Camden Williams made 17 saves in net for the Rockets.

Minsoo Choung and Levi Ouren both scored as Schaeffer Academy and Plainview-Elgin-Millville tied at 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Jane Mitchell and Katelyn Moe each scored in Century’s 3-2 loss to Mahtomedi.

• Off a feed from Ashlyn Rogne, Paige Halder scored the game-tying goal in the second half to propel Byron to a 1-1 draw against St. Anthony Village.

Bethany Dick scored two goals and had an assist in Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 3-2 victory over St. Charles. Olivia Cordes added a goal and an assist as well for the Wildcats. Araceli White and Mya Omdahl each scored for the Saints. 

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls tennis results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
August 27, 2022 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
August 27, 2022 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
August 27, 2022 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
August 27, 2022 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports