High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Jake Truckenmiller scored 25 points and Landon Meyer added 16 and they both hit three 3-pointers as Lyle Austin/Pacelli rolled past Houston 84-32.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Isaiah Hanson poured in 26 points and drained four 3-pointers as Mayo posted a 56-39 road victory over New Prague. Sawyer Markham made a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in with 14 points for the Spartans.

• Henry Tschetter scored 21 and Caleb Bancroft added 16 in Stewartville's 74-67 loss to Mahtomedi in a battled of Class AAA state-ranked teams. Mahtomedi is ranked No. 2 and Stewartville is sixth. The game was tied 35-35 at the half.

• Camden Hungerholt pumped in 27 points and Carter Sweeney added 13 as LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Postville, Iowa, 66-53 as part of the Border Battle game between Iowa and Minnesota.

• John Prestemon and Mason Howard, who made four 3-pointers, both scored 18 points as Lanesboro defeated Kee, Iowa 80-66 in a game that part of the Border Battle game between Iowa and Minnesota.

• Henry Meyer netted 19 points and Ryan Hartert chipped in with 15 as Wabasha-Kellogg slipped past Alma-Pepin, Wis. 46-45.

• Justin Buck and Will Opsahl tallied 23 points each as Goodhue rolled past Dover-Eyota 76-33. Levi Williams led the Eagles with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jensyn Storhoff poured in 26 points and Kaci Ruen added 16 as Lanesboro nipped New Hampton, Iowa, 59-55 in overtime in a game that part of the Border Battle between Iowa and Minnesota.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Xander Carter-Kleven was outstanding in goal for Lourdes, stopping 60 shots in the Eagles’ 6-3 win against St. Paul Academy & Summit. Carter-Kleven stopped 27 shots in the first period alone. Peyton Loeslie had a goal and three assists for the Eagles, who picked up their first win.

• Nick Weick made 27 saves and Sam Jacobson scored two goals and had one assist as Rochester Mayo beat Proctor 5-2. Gavin Black and Cohen Ruskell both had a goal and an assist in the win.

• Wyatt Farrell scored four goals and added one assist, for a five-point game, as La Crescent-Hokah beat visiting Fairmont 9-2. Six Lancers had multi-point games and Collin Morken saved 17 of the 19 shots he faced.

• Jackson Roethler made 27 saves, but Dodge County fell to Southwest Christian/Richfield 3-1. Fischer Paulson scored the Wildcats’ lone goal.

• Red Wing goalie Ben Flaan stopped 52 shots, but Hibbing/Chisholm overpowered the Wingers 12-1.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Teis Larsen scored twice for Winona in a 5-3 loss at Mankato West.