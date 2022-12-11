SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
December 10, 2022 08:32 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Jake Truckenmiller scored 25 points and Landon Meyer added 16 and they both hit three 3-pointers as Lyle Austin/Pacelli rolled past Houston 84-32.

NON-CONFERENCE

Isaiah Hanson poured in 26 points and drained four 3-pointers as Mayo posted a 56-39 road victory over New Prague. Sawyer Markham made a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in with 14 points for the Spartans.

Henry Tschetter scored 21 and Caleb Bancroft added 16 in Stewartville's 74-67 loss to Mahtomedi in a battled of Class AAA state-ranked teams. Mahtomedi is ranked No. 2 and Stewartville is sixth. The game was tied 35-35 at the half.

Camden Hungerholt pumped in 27 points and Carter Sweeney added 13 as LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Postville, Iowa, 66-53 as part of the Border Battle game between Iowa and Minnesota.

John Prestemon and Mason Howard, who made four 3-pointers, both scored 18 points as Lanesboro defeated Kee, Iowa 80-66 in a game that part of the Border Battle game between Iowa and Minnesota.

Henry Meyer netted 19 points and Ryan Hartert chipped in with 15 as Wabasha-Kellogg slipped past Alma-Pepin, Wis. 46-45.

Justin Buck and Will Opsahl tallied 23 points each as Goodhue rolled past Dover-Eyota 76-33. Levi Williams led the Eagles with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Jensyn Storhoff poured in 26 points and Kaci Ruen added 16 as Lanesboro nipped New Hampton, Iowa, 59-55 in overtime in a game that part of the Border Battle between Iowa and Minnesota.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Xander Carter-Kleven was outstanding in goal for Lourdes, stopping 60 shots in the Eagles’ 6-3 win against St. Paul Academy & Summit. Carter-Kleven stopped 27 shots in the first period alone. Peyton Loeslie had a goal and three assists for the Eagles, who picked up their first win.

Nick Weick made 27 saves and Sam Jacobson scored two goals and had one assist as Rochester Mayo beat Proctor 5-2. Gavin Black and Cohen Ruskell both had a goal and an assist in the win.

Wyatt Farrell scored four goals and added one assist, for a five-point game, as La Crescent-Hokah beat visiting Fairmont 9-2. Six Lancers had multi-point games and Collin Morken saved 17 of the 19 shots he faced.

Jackson Roethler made 27 saves, but Dodge County fell to Southwest Christian/Richfield 3-1. Fischer Paulson scored the Wildcats’ lone goal.

• Red Wing goalie Ben Flaan stopped 52 shots, but Hibbing/Chisholm overpowered the Wingers 12-1.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Teis Larsen scored twice for Winona in a 5-3 loss at Mankato West.

