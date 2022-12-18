SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Top performances for area high school players on Saturday.


By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 08:10 PM
BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Cody Vlasaty made 30 saves for John Marshall, but the Rockets fell to visiting Mankato East 5-1. Camden Williams scored the lone goal for JM (3-2-1 overall).

Michael Dubek and Ellis Petersmeyer dueled to a draw, as Dubek’s Winona Winhawks played Petersmeyer’s Red Wing Wingers to a 4-4 tie. Dubek stopped 48 shots, while Petersmeyer made 51 saves. Aiden Kronebusch scored twice for Winona, while Conner Preston and Nicholas Wooden had a goal and an assist each for the Wingers.

NON-CONFERENCE

Xander Carter-Kleven made 41 saves, but Rochester Lourdes suffered an 8-0 loss to Luverne at Graham Arena.

Brett Ludvigsen had a goal and an assist, but Dodge County fell to visiting Roseville 9-3. Jackson Roethler made 38 saves in defeat.

Wyatt Farrell scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as La Crescent-Hokah rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Waseca. Collin Morken made 24 saves in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Sarah Wangen had a hat trick and an assist for Austin in a 5-4 win against Mankato West. Chloe Schaal made 15 saves in the win, and Lauren Bowe had two assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Winona Cotter improved to 5-2 overall with a 54-45 win over Fillmore Central. Allyssa Williams had 13 points, Ava Killian 12 and Clarissa Sauer 11. Cotter hit eight 3-pointers.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chatfield narrowly held off Cannon Falls, winning 42-39. The Gophers got 14 points from Kara Goetzinger and 10 from Taylor Ask. Cannon Falls was led by Taylor Johnson’s 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Drew Shindelar poured in 23 points and Isaac Stevens had 18 and 10 rebounds in Chatfield’s 66-45 win over St. Charles.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Caledonia hit 11 3-pointers but still fell 80-71 to Decorah (Iowa). Reid Klug had five 3-pointers and 21 points for Caledonia. Lewis Doyle had 18 points and Mason King 17.

• William Parker had 21 points and Gunner Benson 19 as Fillmore Central beat LeRoy-Ostrander 79-40. Fillmore Central shot 22 free throws, making 12. L-O got 10 points and six rebounds from Tristan Lewison.

