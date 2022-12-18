High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Cody Vlasaty made 30 saves for John Marshall, but the Rockets fell to visiting Mankato East 5-1. Camden Williams scored the lone goal for JM (3-2-1 overall).

• Michael Dubek and Ellis Petersmeyer dueled to a draw, as Dubek’s Winona Winhawks played Petersmeyer’s Red Wing Wingers to a 4-4 tie. Dubek stopped 48 shots, while Petersmeyer made 51 saves. Aiden Kronebusch scored twice for Winona, while Conner Preston and Nicholas Wooden had a goal and an assist each for the Wingers.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Xander Carter-Kleven made 41 saves, but Rochester Lourdes suffered an 8-0 loss to Luverne at Graham Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Brett Ludvigsen had a goal and an assist, but Dodge County fell to visiting Roseville 9-3. Jackson Roethler made 38 saves in defeat.

• Wyatt Farrell scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as La Crescent-Hokah rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Waseca. Collin Morken made 24 saves in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Sarah Wangen had a hat trick and an assist for Austin in a 5-4 win against Mankato West. Chloe Schaal made 15 saves in the win, and Lauren Bowe had two assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Winona Cotter improved to 5-2 overall with a 54-45 win over Fillmore Central. Allyssa Williams had 13 points, Ava Killian 12 and Clarissa Sauer 11. Cotter hit eight 3-pointers.

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Chatfield narrowly held off Cannon Falls, winning 42-39. The Gophers got 14 points from Kara Goetzinger and 10 from Taylor Ask. Cannon Falls was led by Taylor Johnson’s 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Drew Shindelar poured in 23 points and Isaac Stevens had 18 and 10 rebounds in Chatfield’s 66-45 win over St. Charles.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Caledonia hit 11 3-pointers but still fell 80-71 to Decorah (Iowa). Reid Klug had five 3-pointers and 21 points for Caledonia. Lewis Doyle had 18 points and Mason King 17.

• William Parker had 21 points and Gunner Benson 19 as Fillmore Central beat LeRoy-Ostrander 79-40. Fillmore Central shot 22 free throws, making 12. L-O got 10 points and six rebounds from Tristan Lewison.

