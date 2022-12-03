High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jack Lang sunk five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 15 points as Austin beat Byron 73-51.

• Randolph used a game-high 22 points from Trey Thielbar to get past Rushford-Peterson 61-52. Dawson Bunke led the Trojans with 15 points.

WRESTLING

NON-CONFERENCE

ICE BREAKER DUALS (at St. Charles High School)

• Byrndon Koeppel, Aidan Olson and Tytan Small all picked up pins as St. Charles beat Stewartville 42-28.

• Kellen Burger, Ethan Burger, Lucas Peterson, Ethan Peper and Dylan Loomis all recorded pins to help Mayo defeat St. Charles 39-37.

GYMNASTICS

BYRON JEANNE HARRIS INVITE

• Amber Roble (35.2), Lydia Evans (34.65) and Sophia Mullenbach (34.2) finished one, two and three in the all-around to help Byron win the the Jeanne Harris Invite. Roble won the vault (9.3) and the uneven bars (8.4), while Evans placed first on the balance beam (8.7) and Mullenbach first on the floor exercise (8.9).