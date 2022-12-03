SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 05:44 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Jack Lang sunk five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 15 points as Austin beat Byron 73-51.

• Randolph used a game-high 22 points from Trey Thielbar to get past Rushford-Peterson 61-52. Dawson Bunke led the Trojans with 15 points.

WRESTLING

NON-CONFERENCE

ICE BREAKER DUALS (at St. Charles High School)

Byrndon Koeppel, Aidan Olson and Tytan Small all picked up pins as St. Charles beat Stewartville 42-28.

Kellen Burger, Ethan Burger, Lucas Peterson, Ethan Peper and Dylan Loomis all recorded pins to help Mayo defeat St. Charles 39-37.

GYMNASTICS

BYRON JEANNE HARRIS INVITE

Amber Roble (35.2), Lydia Evans (34.65) and Sophia Mullenbach (34.2) finished one, two and three in the all-around to help Byron win the the Jeanne Harris Invite. Roble won the vault (9.3) and the uneven bars (8.4), while Evans placed first on the balance beam (8.7) and Mullenbach first on the floor exercise (8.9).

Byron Gymnastics
Prep
Byron's Roble embracing leadership role for defending section champion Byron
Amber Roble had a hard time with how she performed at last year's Class A gymnastics state meet, but she channeled that energy into a positive for a young Byron squad.
December 02, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
