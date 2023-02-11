High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ethan Knox was solid in goal, making 52 saves for the Austin Packers, but they fell 9-3 to rival Albert Lea. Joseph Yoon had a hat trick and two assists for Albert Lea, while Jack Ladlie had five assists and Connor Pirsig recorded a hat trick.

• Ellis Petersmeyer was outstanding in net, making 64 saves for Red Wing in a 7-0 loss to Mankato West. He stopped 28 shots in the second period alone.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Wyatt Farrell continues to wrack up the goals; he recorded another hat trick and added one assist, for a four-point game, as La Crescent-Hokah beat Worthington 9-1 to improve to 18-6-0 this season. Mitchell Reining also had a hat trick for the Lancers, while Jan Bla’ha had a goal and two assists.

