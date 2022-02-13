SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2022 07:27 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Ella Hopkins scored 19 points and Lourdes played stout defense en rout to handing Winona Cotter its first loss in nine games, 57-45. Sofia Sandcork had 21 points for Cotter.

• Kasson-Mantorville continued to play good basketball, this time beating Northfield 53-45. It was K-M’s third straight win. Aby Shubert had 24 points for the KoMets and Kaylee Narveson had 10.

