High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ella Hopkins scored 19 points and Lourdes played stout defense en rout to handing Winona Cotter its first loss in nine games, 57-45. Sofia Sandcork had 21 points for Cotter.

• Kasson-Mantorville continued to play good basketball, this time beating Northfield 53-45. It was K-M’s third straight win. Aby Shubert had 24 points for the KoMets and Kaylee Narveson had 10.