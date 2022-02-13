High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Ella Hopkins scored 19 points and Lourdes played stout defense en rout to handing Winona Cotter its first loss in nine games, 57-45. Sofia Sandcork had 21 points for Cotter.
• Kasson-Mantorville continued to play good basketball, this time beating Northfield 53-45. It was K-M’s third straight win. Aby Shubert had 24 points for the KoMets and Kaylee Narveson had 10.
Kate Holtz scored four goals, including three while on the penalty kill, to lift the Austin Packers to a win against Waseca in the Section 1A semifinals.