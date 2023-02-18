High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lewis Doyle tallied 18 points while Mason King and Ethan Stendel had 14 each as Caledonia got past Triton 79-66. Jayce Leonardo had 20 points and Pierce Petersohn added 19 for Triton, which had just four player score but all hit double figures. Caledonia had five players in double figures.

• Jake Solberg scored 20 points as Wabasha-Kellogg defeated LeRoy-Ostrander 64-43. Layne Bird hit five 3-pointers and had a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Elizabeth Graner had 19 points and five rebounds while Ileana deAngel collected 17 points and six rebounds as Wabasha-Kellogg (1-25) earned its first win in the regular-season finale by topping LeRoy-Ostrander 55-47. Jordan Runde had a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals and Benita Nolt chipped in with 15.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Andrew Mitchel scored two goals and added two assists, and Garret Stelter recorded a 9-save shutout as Owatonna beat Austin 6-0. Daran Plunkett made 40 saves for Austin.

