Sports Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 05:29 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Lewis Doyle tallied 18 points while Mason King and Ethan Stendel had 14 each as Caledonia got past Triton 79-66. Jayce Leonardo had 20 points and Pierce Petersohn added 19 for Triton, which had just four player score but all hit double figures. Caledonia had five players in double figures.

Jake Solberg scored 20 points as Wabasha-Kellogg defeated LeRoy-Ostrander 64-43. Layne Bird hit five 3-pointers and had a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Elizabeth Graner had 19 points and five rebounds while Ileana deAngel collected 17 points and six rebounds as Wabasha-Kellogg (1-25) earned its first win in the regular-season finale by topping LeRoy-Ostrander 55-47. Jordan Runde had a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals and Benita Nolt chipped in with 15.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Andrew Mitchel scored two goals and added two assists, and Garret Stelter recorded a 9-save shutout as Owatonna beat Austin 6-0. Daran Plunkett made 40 saves for Austin.

By Staff reports
