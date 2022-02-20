SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 06:08 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Johnny Bauer scored 21 points and Matt Horkey added 14 as Pine Island played a strong second half to top Chatfield 70-57. The host Panthers trailed 31-30 at the half. Cole Johnson led the Gophers with 21 points.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Prep
Section 1A wrestling: Jackson Duellman's late heroics sends Dover-Eyota to first state tournament since 2007
Trailing 6-0 entering the third period, Duellman found an extra gear, before lifting the Eagles to the 33-30 victory in Saturday's Section 1A championship.
February 19, 2022 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 19, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 19, 2022 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Prep
Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa wrestling Section 1AA championship on Feb. 19, 2022
View photos of Kasson-Mantorville's 51-16 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Section 1AA wrestling team championship match Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
February 19, 2022 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link