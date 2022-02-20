High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Johnny Bauer scored 21 points and Matt Horkey added 14 as Pine Island played a strong second half to top Chatfield 70-57. The host Panthers trailed 31-30 at the half. Cole Johnson led the Gophers with 21 points.
Section 1A wrestling: Jackson Duellman's late heroics sends Dover-Eyota to first state tournament since 2007
Trailing 6-0 entering the third period, Duellman found an extra gear, before lifting the Eagles to the 33-30 victory in Saturday's Section 1A championship.
