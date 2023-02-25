High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Triton’s Pierce Petersohn scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 58-56 win over Lewiston-Altura. Boe Munnikhuysen added 17 points and Jayce Leonardo 13. Cole Kreidermacher had 18 points, hit four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds for L-A.

• Adam Poncelet scored 24 points and Will Opsahl 23 in Goodhue’s 77-70 win over Fillmore Central. Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne led his team with 22 points and Bryce Carson had 15 with four 3-pointers. Goodhue outscored the Falcons 25-7 from the free-throw line.