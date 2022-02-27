SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 26, 2022 11:10 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Keegan Ryan finished with his ninth double-double of the season as Lake City beat Chatfield 72-49. Ryan had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Justin Wohlers scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made five 3-pointers. Hunter Lorenson added 17 points and four rebounds. Lake City finished the regular season 20-4. Chatfield is 16-10.

