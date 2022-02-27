High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• Keegan Ryan finished with his ninth double-double of the season as Lake City beat Chatfield 72-49. Ryan had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Justin Wohlers scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made five 3-pointers. Hunter Lorenson added 17 points and four rebounds. Lake City finished the regular season 20-4. Chatfield is 16-10.
BLUE EARTH — The Westfield wrestling co-op will have three represent the Razorbacks at Friday's MSHSL Class A individual state meet.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Byron and Lake City also had a good day on the mat with a number of individuals advancing to Xcel Energy Center
Northfield let a two-goal lead slip away in an overtime loss to New Prague, while Lourdes battled hard, but couldn't get the tying goal in the third period of a loss to Albert Lea in the Section 1A boys hockey semifinals.