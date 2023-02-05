High school highlights for Saturday Feb. 4, 2023

• No. 2-ranked Lakeville North took over early in the second half and beat Century 76-60. Jack Robison had 17 points for Lakeville North, Hudson Vaith 17 and 6-foot-11 center Nolan Winter 14. Robison and Winter are both University of Wisconsin recruits. Century was paced by Shaun Wysocki’s 14 points and six rebounds. Tait Deedrick added 13 points and five rebounds.

