High school highlights for Saturday Feb. 4, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
• No. 2-ranked Lakeville North took over early in the second half and beat Century 76-60. Jack Robison had 17 points for Lakeville North, Hudson Vaith 17 and 6-foot-11 center Nolan Winter 14. Robison and Winter are both University of Wisconsin recruits. Century was paced by Shaun Wysocki’s 14 points and six rebounds. Tait Deedrick added 13 points and five rebounds.
The No. 4-ranked KoMets showed they are still the class of Section 1AA with an impressive showing over the No. 11-ranked Cougars.
The Youth Enrichment League hosted the first Minnesota High School Fencing Tournament in Rochester Saturday, Feb. 4.