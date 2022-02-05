SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 05, 2022 03:23 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Eli Hopp led a Chatfield offense that saw four finish in double figures with 23 points as the Gophers ran away from Blooming Prairie 75-37. Isaac Stevens added 13 points, while Logan Thompson and Drew Schindler each finished with 10 points for the Gophers. Drew Kittelson recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Blossoms.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Abigail O'Reilly scored 30 points to help Plainview-Elgin-Millville ease past Spring Grove 72-47. Lauren Rott added 12 for the Bulldogs, who saw nine different players score. Addyson McHugh scored 17 to lead the Lions.

