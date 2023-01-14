99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 03:26 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Carter Todd scored 22 points, Gunnar Esser 15 with five 3-pointers and Mason Einerwold 12 in La Crescent-Hokah’s 73-55 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

• Rice Lake (Wis.) built a nine-point halftime lead and then beat Caledonia 73-67. Lewis Doyle had 21 points for the Warriors and Ethan Stendel added 14.

Brady Kittelson made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Blooming Prairie’s 68-59 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Gabe Hein added 15 points, Zach Hein 13 and Cooper Cooke 12.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
