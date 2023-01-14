High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Carter Todd scored 22 points, Gunnar Esser 15 with five 3-pointers and Mason Einerwold 12 in La Crescent-Hokah’s 73-55 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

• Rice Lake (Wis.) built a nine-point halftime lead and then beat Caledonia 73-67. Lewis Doyle had 21 points for the Warriors and Ethan Stendel added 14.

• Brady Kittelson made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Blooming Prairie’s 68-59 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Gabe Hein added 15 points, Zach Hein 13 and Cooper Cooke 12.

