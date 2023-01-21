High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Ethan Dennis had two goals and three assists, Jacob Brown had a hat trick and an assist, and Mason Leimbek also had four assists as Mayo rolled past visiting Austin 10-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon scored 23 points and nailed four 3-pointers in Lanesboro’s 76-61 win over Schaefer Academy. The Burros also got 14 points from Mason Howard and 12 from Parker Storhoff. Schaeffer was paced by Ethan VanSchepen’s 24 points. Evan Miller had 22 points and three 3-pointers.