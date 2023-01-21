STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 03:32 PM
BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Ethan Dennis had two goals and three assists, Jacob Brown had a hat trick and an assist, and Mason Leimbek also had four assists as Mayo rolled past visiting Austin 10-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

John Prestemon scored 23 points and nailed four 3-pointers in Lanesboro’s 76-61 win over Schaefer Academy. The Burros also got 14 points from Mason Howard and 12 from Parker Storhoff. Schaeffer was paced by Ethan VanSchepen’s 24 points. Evan Miller had 22 points and three 3-pointers.

