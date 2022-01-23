High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Makuei Riek had a huge game, hitting six 3-pointers and finishing with 31 points as Mayo beat Faribault 77-37. Isaiah Hanson had four 3-pointers and totaled 14 points. Nine different Spartans scored.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Tegan Malone scored 18 points, getting them all on 3-pointers as he paced Stewartville to a 62-52 win over Goodhue. Miles Hettinger added 14 points and Henry Tschetter 12 (four 3-pointers). The Tigers finished with 11 3-pointers overall. Will Opsahl had 17 points for Goodhue.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• John Prestemon scored 20 points and Lanesboro fought past LeRoy-Ostrander 57-51. Levi Royston had 20 points and hit four 3-pointers for L-O.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Brylee Iverson continued her standout play, scoring 34 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 79-46 win over St. Charles.

