Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 05:14 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Ethan Pack and Zander Jacobson registered career-highs in Hayfield's 83-53 victory over Springfield. Pack knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 29 points and also grabbed nine rebounds, while Jacobson finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds for the double-double.

Caleb Jannsen was one of four to finish in double figures, leading the way with 13 points in Stewartville's 60-46 win over Red Wing. Eli Boeding finished with a game-high 14 for the Wingers.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Ole Fevold had a four-point, finishing with three assists and a goal in John Marshall's 5-3 win over Irondale. Mason Decker recorded a pair of goals for the Rockets.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
