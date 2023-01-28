High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ethan Pack and Zander Jacobson registered career-highs in Hayfield's 83-53 victory over Springfield. Pack knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 29 points and also grabbed nine rebounds, while Jacobson finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds for the double-double.

• Caleb Jannsen was one of four to finish in double figures, leading the way with 13 points in Stewartville's 60-46 win over Red Wing. Eli Boeding finished with a game-high 14 for the Wingers.

BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ole Fevold had a four-point, finishing with three assists and a goal in John Marshall's 5-3 win over Irondale. Mason Decker recorded a pair of goals for the Rockets.