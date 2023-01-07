High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Aidan Jahns finished with 20 points as Lourdes made quick work of Dover-Eyota 73-48. Jahns was one of three Lourdes players in double figures, joining Sam Theobald and Parker Dunham — who each finished with 12 for Lourdes, which led 48-21 at the half.

SOUTHERN MINNY HOOPS FESTIVAL

• Behind 25 points from Isaiah Hanson, Mayo bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 68-65 comeback victory over Eagan. The Spartans also received a good effort from KaiRee Gadson, who scored 12 of his 17 after halftime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• After a comeback win against Winona on Friday night, Madison Ohm helped Century handle the quick turnaround just fine with a team-high 16 points as the Panthers beat Northfield 46-30. Ohm made four of the Panthers' six 3-pointers.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Marissa Shute finished with 15 points, while Cassidy Shute added 13 to help Austin knock off Byron 52-43. Emma Stork led Byron with 13 points.

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA HOOPS FESTIVAL

• Both Tori Miller and Elisabeth Gadient stuffed the stat sheet as Class AA No. 7-ranked Goodhue beat Class AA No. 2 ranked Minnehaha Academy 61-58. Miller recorded a double-double, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Gadient finished with 18 points and five rebound of her own for the Wildcats.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Kyle Lappi stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced, and brothers Jack Ottman and Jonah Ottman scored in the third period to help Century rally for a 3-1 win against Faribault. Bennett Pronk scored the Panthers' first goal as they snapped a three-game losing skid.