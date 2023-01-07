99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 03:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Aidan Jahns finished with 20 points as Lourdes made quick work of Dover-Eyota 73-48. Jahns was one of three Lourdes players in double figures, joining Sam Theobald and Parker Dunham — who each finished with 12 for Lourdes, which led 48-21 at the half.

SOUTHERN MINNY HOOPS FESTIVAL

• Behind 25 points from Isaiah Hanson, Mayo bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a 68-65 comeback victory over Eagan. The Spartans also received a good effort from KaiRee Gadson, who scored 12 of his 17 after halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• After a comeback win against Winona on Friday night, Madison Ohm helped Century handle the quick turnaround just fine with a team-high 16 points as the Panthers beat Northfield 46-30. Ohm made four of the Panthers' six 3-pointers.

NON-CONFERENCE

Marissa Shute finished with 15 points, while Cassidy Shute added 13 to help Austin knock off Byron 52-43. Emma Stork led Byron with 13 points.

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA HOOPS FESTIVAL

• Both Tori Miller and Elisabeth Gadient stuffed the stat sheet as Class AA No. 7-ranked Goodhue beat Class AA No. 2 ranked Minnehaha Academy 61-58. Miller recorded a double-double, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Gadient finished with 18 points and five rebound of her own for the Wildcats.

BOYS HOCKEY

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Kyle Lappi stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced, and brothers Jack Ottman and Jonah Ottman scored in the third period to help Century rally for a 3-1 win against Faribault. Bennett Pronk scored the Panthers' first goal as they snapped a three-game losing skid.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 07, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 07, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
January 07, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports