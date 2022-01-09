SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 08, 2022 10:01 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

BREAKDOWN HOOPS CHALLENGE

  • Eli King scored 28 points and Jackson Koepke added 23 as unbeaten Caledonia (8-0) defeated Byron 80-64. Jaxon Marine led Byron with 20 points and Trent DeCook added 14.
  • Isaac Matti scored 16 points, Ethan Pack added 14 and Hayfield, ranked No. 5 in Class A, used a 17-0 run to snap a tie in the second half en route to a 59-38 victory over St. Clair.
