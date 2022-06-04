SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, June 4, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
June 04, 2022 06:31 PM
BASEBALL

SECTION 1AA

Joe Sperry allowed no runs on two hits with nine strikeouts over the first six innings while Sam Stanley and Nick Bowron both had two hits and two RBIs as Lourdes topped Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7-1 in the winner bracket final. Lourdes will face P-E-M in the section title game on Tuesday. Lourdes needs one win to advance to state, P-E-M needs two wins.

Johnny Bauer drove in four runs and Nick Bauer had three RBIs as Pine Island rallied in the last two innings to slip past Chatfield 9-7 in the loser-out semifinals. Carter Daniels drove in two runs for Chatfield.

Jameson Brinkman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and earned the win with three innings of one-run relief as Plainview-Elgin-Millville bounced back from a loss to Lourdes earlier in the day to beat Pine Island 6-3 in the loser-out final. Jason Feils went 2-for-4 with a run scored for P-E-M and he earned the save with three scoreless innings on the mound. Brandon Week went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pine Island.

SECTION 1A

Easton Fritcher and Karver Heydt combined on a two-hit shutout as top-seeded Hayfield defeated No. 2 Lyle/Pacelli 8-0 in the winner bracket final. Hayfield is now just a win away from a state berth. Fritcher pitched the first four innings and he gave up one hit and struck out eight. Heydt allowed one hit over the final three innings to earn the save. Heydt and Isaac Watson were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
