Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 27, 2022 09:05 AM
GIRLS TRACK/FIELD

ALL-AMERICAN INVITE

• Century easily won its first invitational of the season, scoring 134 points in the All-American Invite at UW-River Falls. Centennial was second with 104. Century’s Sophia Trabuco won the 800 (2:22.14), Jazzlyn Hanenberger won the 1,600 (5:57.75), Madison Habberstad won the long jump (16-feet-3) and Sarrah Lindner won the triple jump (34-7). Megan Lund finishd second in the 60 (8.09) and the 200 (26.60).

BOYS TRACK/FIELD

ALL-AMERICAN INVITE

• Track-and-field newcomer Max Comfere immediately showed his potential, the Century senior winning the 60 (7.18) and the 200 (23.22) in the All-American Invite at UW-River Falls. That helped the Panthers to a first-place finish (147.5 points). Anoka was second in the six-team meet. Century’s Nathan Nelson won the pole vault (14-0) and the long jump (19-1), John Amusan won the 60 hurdles (8.31) and Elijah Thompson was second in the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (18-10 1/2).

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Saturday, March 27, 2022
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
March 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Minnesota state boys basketball tournament pairings
The boys basketball state tournament pairings for Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA.
March 26, 2022 10:05 PM
Hayfield State Basketball
Prep
With the pressure on, Hayfield delivers another state championship
Hayfield was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA all season and the Vikings delivered a state title by nipping Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51-49 in the championship game.
March 26, 2022 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield State Basketball
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
March 26, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link