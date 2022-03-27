High school highlights for Saturday, March 26, 2022

GIRLS TRACK/FIELD

ALL-AMERICAN INVITE

• Century easily won its first invitational of the season, scoring 134 points in the All-American Invite at UW-River Falls. Centennial was second with 104. Century’s Sophia Trabuco won the 800 (2:22.14), Jazzlyn Hanenberger won the 1,600 (5:57.75), Madison Habberstad won the long jump (16-feet-3) and Sarrah Lindner won the triple jump (34-7). Megan Lund finishd second in the 60 (8.09) and the 200 (26.60).

BOYS TRACK/FIELD

ALL-AMERICAN INVITE

• Track-and-field newcomer Max Comfere immediately showed his potential, the Century senior winning the 60 (7.18) and the 200 (23.22) in the All-American Invite at UW-River Falls. That helped the Panthers to a first-place finish (147.5 points). Anoka was second in the six-team meet. Century’s Nathan Nelson won the pole vault (14-0) and the long jump (19-1), John Amusan won the 60 hurdles (8.31) and Elijah Thompson was second in the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (18-10 1/2).

