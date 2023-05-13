99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, May 13, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 1:13 PM

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chase Kieffer threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 five-inning win over Triton. Kieffer walked four and struck out six. Zack Bodenstab allowed five hits over five innings for Triton and just one earned run while striking out seven.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


LTS Brewing Company Non-Alcoholic Soda Options
Local
With all these craft breweries, is anyone making root beer?
May 13, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Med City Marathon
Local
Photos: Med City Marathon on May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Ticks
Health
Minnesota researchers hope to find the next tick-borne illness before it finds us
May 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Creekside 2.jpg
Business
Investors paid $5.9 million for Rochester's troubled Creekside Apartments
May 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger