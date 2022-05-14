High school highlights for Saturday, May 14, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Chase Gasner and Mason Leimbek were both 3-for-3 while Sam Hruska went 3-for-4 as Mayo defeated Burnsville 14-2 in five innings. Gasner hit a solo home run, his second straight game with a homer, and Leimbek had two RBIs and scored two runs. Hruska hit a double and drove in a run. Gasner also pitched three scoreless innings and allowed two hits to earn the win. Ian Regal went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while Kyle Prindle was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kara Goetzinger went 3-for-4 and scored four runs while Jaiden Zimmerman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Chatfield doubled up Blooming Prairie 16-8. Brynn Irish was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Gophers while Peyton Berg was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Alexis Hinckley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lexi Steckelberg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blossoms.