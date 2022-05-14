SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 14, 2022 03:52 PM
BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Chase Gasner and Mason Leimbek were both 3-for-3 while Sam Hruska went 3-for-4 as Mayo defeated Burnsville 14-2 in five innings. Gasner hit a solo home run, his second straight game with a homer, and Leimbek had two RBIs and scored two runs. Hruska hit a double and drove in a run. Gasner also pitched three scoreless innings and allowed two hits to earn the win. Ian Regal went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while Kyle Prindle was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Kara Goetzinger went 3-for-4 and scored four runs while Jaiden Zimmerman was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Chatfield doubled up Blooming Prairie 16-8. Brynn Irish was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Gophers while Peyton Berg was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Alexis Hinckley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lexi Steckelberg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blossoms.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
