99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school highlights for Saturday, May 20, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 4:04 PM

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Jack Krier and Preston Ohm each tallied three hits and Zumbrota-Mazeppa took advantage of five Chatfield errors in a 9-1 win. Kaleb Lochner tossed a three-hit complete game on the mound.

Luke Sems earned the win on the mound and also went 5-for-5 in Pine Island's 10-3 win over Triton. Sems drove in three runs and also stole three bases for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Ava Drazkowski and Ellie Ekern each drove in four runs in Rushford-Peterson's 17-2 win over GMLOK.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Saturday, May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Friday, May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Family Fun Day
Local
Family Fun Day a passion project for Rochester mom
May 20, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
DSC00393.jpg
Sports
Game Day Notebook: Austin Bruins' grind line having an 'Ocean' of success
May 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
RPD - Death Investigation
Breaking News
Local
Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Rochester
May 20, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester PRIDE
Local
Photos: Rochester PRIDE on May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott