High school highlights for Saturday, May 20, 2023

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jack Krier and Preston Ohm each tallied three hits and Zumbrota-Mazeppa took advantage of five Chatfield errors in a 9-1 win. Kaleb Lochner tossed a three-hit complete game on the mound.

• Luke Sems earned the win on the mound and also went 5-for-5 in Pine Island's 10-3 win over Triton. Sems drove in three runs and also stole three bases for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ava Drazkowski and Ellie Ekern each drove in four runs in Rushford-Peterson's 17-2 win over GMLOK.