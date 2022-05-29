High school highlights for Saturday, May 28, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BASEBALL
SUBSECTION 1AA WEST SEMIFINALS
• Johnny Monson tossed a four-hitter over five innings and No. 2 seed Cannon Falls beat No. 3 Dover-Eyota 5-1. Beau Zimmerman doubled and had an RBI and Elliott Nelson went 2-for-4 for the Bombers.
• No. 1 seed Lourdes roared to a five-inning 10-0 win over Pine Island, riding a combined three-hitter from pitchers Braden Mlenar, Gannon Fix and Joey Sperry. The Eagles (15-4 overall) totaled seven hits. Nick Browron and Sperry had two apiece.
Greg Berge has been the principal and head boys basketball coach at Lake City for the past nine years. He has built a successful basketball program and he is now doing motivational writing and speaking as well.