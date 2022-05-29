High school highlights for Saturday, May 28, 2022

BASEBALL

SUBSECTION 1AA WEST SEMIFINALS

• Johnny Monson tossed a four-hitter over five innings and No. 2 seed Cannon Falls beat No. 3 Dover-Eyota 5-1. Beau Zimmerman doubled and had an RBI and Elliott Nelson went 2-for-4 for the Bombers.

• No. 1 seed Lourdes roared to a five-inning 10-0 win over Pine Island, riding a combined three-hitter from pitchers Braden Mlenar, Gannon Fix and Joey Sperry. The Eagles (15-4 overall) totaled seven hits. Nick Browron and Sperry had two apiece.

