High school highlights for Saturday, May 7, 2022

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Joe Sperry tossed a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and did not allow an earned run and he also hit a two-run homer as Lourdes rallied past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6-4. Seth Haight, Gannon Fix and Nick Bowron all had run-scoring hits during Lourdes' four-run fifth inning. Braxton Tlougan hit a two-run single in P-E-M's four-run fourth inning.

• Sam Hruska went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for Mayo in an 11-6 loss to Stillwater. Chase Gasner and Mason Leimbek both had two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Isaac Watson tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out five and Easton Fritcher hit a solo home run as Hayfield blanked Triton 5-0. Karver Heydt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Vikings and Ethan Pack drove in two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kayley Frenette went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, Madsen King was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Izzy Pagel was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as Cannon Falls topped Triton 16-6 in five innings. Katherine Ross and Sydnee Sawyer were both 2-for-3 with an RBI for Triton.