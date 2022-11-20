High school highlights for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

• Ida Huber made 21 saves and Nora Carstensen scored twice as Dodge County improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 win against Chaska/Chanhassen. Maysie Koch led the Wildcats offense with a goal and two assists.

• Sarah Wangen scored four of her team’s six goals, but her Austin Packers fell to Windom 10-6 at Riverside Arena in Austin. Arianna Barrera had the Packers’ other two goals and added one assist.

• Tatum Zylka scored Red Wing’s lone goal in a 9-1 loss to Hutchinson.