SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Saturday’s top performances by area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 19, 2022 10:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Ida Huber made 21 saves and Nora Carstensen scored twice as Dodge County improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 win against Chaska/Chanhassen. Maysie Koch led the Wildcats offense with a goal and two assists.

Sarah Wangen scored four of her team’s six goals, but her Austin Packers fell to Windom 10-6 at Riverside Arena in Austin. Arianna Barrera had the Packers’ other two goals and added one assist.

Tatum Zylka scored Red Wing’s lone goal in a 9-1 loss to Hutchinson.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday’s southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
November 19, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Prep
Fillmore Central's comeback falls just short as historic season ends in Class A semifinal thriller
The Falcons trailed by three touchdowns with over a minute left in the third quarter, before nearly pulling off a comeback for the ages.
November 19, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Prep
Photos: Fillmore Central, Minneota football State Class A semifinal on Nov. 19, 2022
Fillmore Central took on Minneota in a State Class semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Fillmore Central fell 28-27 to Minneota.
November 19, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Julia Ogren places third in the 200 freestyle.jpg
Prep
JM freshman Ogren lands two top-five finishes at state swimming and diving meet
Century has best team finish ever at the Class AA state meet, with three earning All-State status, while Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian also has two top-eight finishes.
November 18, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck