High school highlights for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Saturday’s top performances by area high school players.
GIRLS HOCKEY
NON-CONFERENCE
• Ida Huber made 21 saves and Nora Carstensen scored twice as Dodge County improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 win against Chaska/Chanhassen. Maysie Koch led the Wildcats offense with a goal and two assists.
• Sarah Wangen scored four of her team’s six goals, but her Austin Packers fell to Windom 10-6 at Riverside Arena in Austin. Arianna Barrera had the Packers’ other two goals and added one assist.
• Tatum Zylka scored Red Wing’s lone goal in a 9-1 loss to Hutchinson.
The Falcons trailed by three touchdowns with over a minute left in the third quarter, before nearly pulling off a comeback for the ages.
Fillmore Central took on Minneota in a State Class semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Fillmore Central fell 28-27 to Minneota.
Century has best team finish ever at the Class AA state meet, with three earning All-State status, while Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian also has two top-eight finishes.