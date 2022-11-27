SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
November 26, 2022 09:26 PM
BOYS HOCKEY

NON-CONFERENCE

Cody Vlasaty made 46 saves, while Peyton Eckhoff and Damon Miller scored their first varsity goals in John Marshall’s 5-4 win against La Crescent-Hokah. Wyatt Farrell scored twice for the Lancers, while Jan Bla’ha had a goal and an assist.

T.J. Gibson scored twice and Aiden Emerich added three assists, but Century dropped a close 5-4 overtime decision against Roseville at Graham Arena IV. Carter Nelson made 29 saves for the Panthers. Kroix Klingfus (1 goal, 1 assist) also had a multi-point game for Century.

Nick Weick made 32 saves, but Mayo fell to Chanhassen 7-0 on the final day of the Tonka Turkey Tourney in Minnetonka.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Torey Stencel hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 12 points as Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated Houston 39-26 in the Dover-Eyota Invitational. Sydney Torgerson tallied 16 points for Houston.

