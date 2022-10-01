High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

FOOTBALL

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

• Cayden Tollefsrud had not one, but two kickoff returns for touchdowns as part of a four touchdown day in a 60-14 Mabel-Canton win over Madelia. Tollefsrud's two returns came on back-to-back opportunities in the second quarter with the first going for 75-yards and the second, 78.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Elena Hartung netted a pair of goals to go along with an assist as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5-1.