High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
FOOTBALL
DISTRICT 9-SOUTH
• Cayden Tollefsrud had not one, but two kickoff returns for touchdowns as part of a four touchdown day in a 60-14 Mabel-Canton win over Madelia. Tollefsrud's two returns came on back-to-back opportunities in the second quarter with the first going for 75-yards and the second, 78.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Elena Hartung netted a pair of goals to go along with an assist as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5-1.
The Burros rushed for over 250 yards and scored 49 unanswered points against the Knights on Friday night.