High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS

• Seth Konik had the game’s lone goal, using an assist from Lucas Sems as Pine Island/Zumbrota beat No. 5 seed Fairmont 1-0. PIZM goalie Jason Ryan had three saves.

VOLLEYBALL

EASTVIEW TOURNAMENT

• Abby Distad dished out 23 assist and had 7 digs and 2 kills in Kasson-Mantorville’s 2-0 win over Concordia Academy.

• Abby Distad had 30 assiss and 10 digs in a 2-1 win over Rosemount. Whitney Deno had 13 kills, 12 digs and 2 blocks and Ella Babcock had 12 kills and five digs.

• No. 3 ranked Minneota (Class A) beat No. 3 ranked Kasson-Mantorville 2-0 in the championship of the Eastview Tournament. Abby Distad had 23 assists and eight digs for K-M.

