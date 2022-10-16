We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 15, 2022 08:11 PM
BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 2A SEMIFINALS

Seth Konik had the game’s lone goal, using an assist from Lucas Sems as Pine Island/Zumbrota beat No. 5 seed Fairmont 1-0. PIZM goalie Jason Ryan had three saves.

VOLLEYBALL

EASTVIEW TOURNAMENT

Abby Distad dished out 23 assist and had 7 digs and 2 kills in Kasson-Mantorville’s 2-0 win over Concordia Academy.

Abby Distad had 30 assiss and 10 digs in a 2-1 win over Rosemount. Whitney Deno had 13 kills, 12 digs and 2 blocks and Ella Babcock had 12 kills and five digs.

• No. 3 ranked Minneota (Class A) beat No. 3 ranked Kasson-Mantorville 2-0 in the championship of the Eastview Tournament. Abby Distad had 23 assists and eight digs for K-M.

