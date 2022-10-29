High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
FOOTBALL
SECTION 1AAAA SEMIFINALS
• Stewartville (9-0), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAA, took control right away as Owen Sikkink ran the opening kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown en route to a 56-0 win over No. 4 Byron. Sikkink also rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
Kaiden Peters caught a 7-yard TD pass from Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left to give P-E-M a come-from-behind win against Lourdes in a Section 1AAA semifinal game.
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
A scoreboard of football games.