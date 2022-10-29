High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

• Stewartville (9-0), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAA, took control right away as Owen Sikkink ran the opening kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown en route to a 56-0 win over No. 4 Byron. Sikkink also rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

