We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 08, 2022 03:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Byron junior running back Luke Scheuer ran for 158 yards on 15 carries en route to beating Red Wing 57-21.

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Aidan Olson recorded a hat trick, finishing with three goals as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura beat Cannon Falls 5-0.

Josh Buchi and Maddox Knudson each scored in Kasson-Mantorville’s 2-1 defeat of Red Wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Paige Halder and Payton Satzke each scored to help Byron finish off an unbeaten regular season with a 2-0 win over South St. Paul.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
October 08, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
October 08, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 08, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Big Southeast District football results for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 08, 2022 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports