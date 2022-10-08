High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Byron junior running back Luke Scheuer ran for 158 yards on 15 carries en route to beating Red Wing 57-21.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Aidan Olson recorded a hat trick, finishing with three goals as St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura beat Cannon Falls 5-0.
• Josh Buchi and Maddox Knudson each scored in Kasson-Mantorville’s 2-1 defeat of Red Wing.
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Paige Halder and Payton Satzke each scored to help Byron finish off an unbeaten regular season with a 2-0 win over South St. Paul.
