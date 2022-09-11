SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 10, 2022 09:46 PM
BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

David Carter made six saves and three different John Marshall players scored goals in a 3-1 victory over Stewartville.

Tony Dunn needed to make just two saves for the shutout and Mayo used a balanced attack to blank Farmington 4-0. Four different players scored goals for the Spartans.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Haili Mattson and Ayana Robinson scored two goals each as John Marshall defeated Stewartville 4-1.

Amelia Gossman scored for the fifth straight game for Lourdes and senior defender, Grace Buntrock tallied her first career goal on a breakaway as the Eagles blanked Fairmont 4-0. Addison Lange made eight saves for the shutout.

Paige Halder had two goals and an assist and Marissa Ellavsky added two goals as Byron topped Mankato West 4-2.

Kylie Meyer made 14 saves and three different KoMets scored goals as Kasson-Mantorville improved to 5-0-1 with a 3-2 win over Winona.

Kate Kopp had 19 saves during Century's 3-0 loss to Lakeville North.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
