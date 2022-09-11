High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• David Carter made six saves and three different John Marshall players scored goals in a 3-1 victory over Stewartville.

• Tony Dunn needed to make just two saves for the shutout and Mayo used a balanced attack to blank Farmington 4-0. Four different players scored goals for the Spartans.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Haili Mattson and Ayana Robinson scored two goals each as John Marshall defeated Stewartville 4-1.

• Amelia Gossman scored for the fifth straight game for Lourdes and senior defender, Grace Buntrock tallied her first career goal on a breakaway as the Eagles blanked Fairmont 4-0. Addison Lange made eight saves for the shutout.

• Paige Halder had two goals and an assist and Marissa Ellavsky added two goals as Byron topped Mankato West 4-2.

• Kylie Meyer made 14 saves and three different KoMets scored goals as Kasson-Mantorville improved to 5-0-1 with a 3-2 win over Winona.

• Kate Kopp had 19 saves during Century's 3-0 loss to Lakeville North.

