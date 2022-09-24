High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BOYS SOCCER
• Abdirisak Bulale recorded the hat trick, scoring off of passes from three different teammates in helping Century to a 4-1 win over Section 1AAA foe Lakeville South.
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
• Payton Satzke recorded a goal and an assist as Byron netted four second half goals for the 4-0 victory over John Marshall. Aubrey Akervik and Marina Leigh also scored for the Bears.
Spring Grove, ranked No. 6 in the state in Nine-Man football, used a balanced offensive attack to topple Grand Meadow 47-16 in District-9 South play Saturday.