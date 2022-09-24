We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 24, 2022 03:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS SOCCER

Abdirisak Bulale recorded the hat trick, scoring off of passes from three different teammates in helping Century to a 4-1 win over Section 1AAA foe Lakeville South.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Payton Satzke recorded a goal and an assist as Byron netted four second half goals for the 4-0 victory over John Marshall. Aubrey Akervik and Marina Leigh also scored for the Bears.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Kody Moore.jpg
Prep
Spring Grove combines physical play with finesse to thump Grand Meadow and improve to 4-0
Spring Grove, ranked No. 6 in the state in Nine-Man football, used a balanced offensive attack to topple Grand Meadow 47-16 in District-9 South play Saturday.
September 24, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
September 24, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 24, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
September 24, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports