High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

• Abdirisak Bulale recorded the hat trick, scoring off of passes from three different teammates in helping Century to a 4-1 win over Section 1AAA foe Lakeville South.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Payton Satzke recorded a goal and an assist as Byron netted four second half goals for the 4-0 victory over John Marshall. Aubrey Akervik and Marina Leigh also scored for the Bears.