SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 03, 2022 10:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VOLLEYBALL

CENTURY INVITATIONAL

Harper Goldsmith had 3 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs and 3 aces in Chatfield’s 3-1 win over Byron. Cora Bicknese added 15 digs and 2 aces.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
century panthers logo
Prep
Final-seconds loss for Century in football opener
New Prague kicked a field goal in the final 10 seconds to beat Century 23-21.
September 03, 2022 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
September 03, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 03, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mayo football logo
Prep
Behind late pick-six, Mayo wins thrilling season opener over Owatonna
Standout Ethan Kramer stepped in front of a screen pass and rumbled home to help the Spartans knock off their Section 1AAAAA rival.
September 03, 2022 12:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports