High school highlights for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
We are part of The Trust Project.
VOLLEYBALL
CENTURY INVITATIONAL
• Harper Goldsmith had 3 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs and 3 aces in Chatfield’s 3-1 win over Byron. Cora Bicknese added 15 digs and 2 aces.
New Prague kicked a field goal in the final 10 seconds to beat Century 23-21.
Standout Ethan Kramer stepped in front of a screen pass and rumbled home to help the Spartans knock off their Section 1AAAAA rival.