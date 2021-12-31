High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

WRESTLING

BI-STATE CLASSIC

• Goodhue’s Ryan Bortz (113 pounds), Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jack Krier (120) and Caledonia/Houston’s Brandon Ross each finished second overall in the massive and prestigious Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wis. Bortz fell 1-0 in the title match to Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley. Krier lost 6-1 in his title match to Spencer/Columbus Catholic’s Trenton Ackman. Ross was pinned in 1:13 by Stoughton’s Nocolar Rivera.

Others from southeastern Minnesota to finish in the top four were Javier Berg (Chatfield, fourth place, 106), Lucas Bortz (Goodhue, third place, 120) and Grady Schott (Chatfield, third place, 182).

BOYS BASKETBALL

LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

• Thomas Menk had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lewiston-Altura drilled Alma/Pepin 72-22 and stayed unbeaten (8-0). L-A led 42-12 at intermission.

ST. CHARLES TOURNAMENT

• La Crescent stayed unbeaten on the season as it won the St. Charles Tournament title game, 61-53 over Albert Lea. Carter Todd hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Parker McQuin had 16 points. Drew Teeter had 25 points for Albert Lea and drained seven 3-pointers.

HOWARD LAKE TOURNAMENT

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville moved to 6-0 with a decisive 89-63 win over Hope Academy in the Howard Lake Tournament title game. Aeron Stevens had 21 points and Kaiden Peters and Peyton Schumacher had 18 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jayce Kiehne scored 20 points and Luke Hellickson had 15 with three 3-pointers in Fillmore Central’s 65-58 win over Kingsland. Jayden Brink hit six 3-pointers of Kingsland’s 11 3-pointers and had 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEWISTON AUTO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

• Winona Cotter won its ninth straight game (9-2), beating Worthington 77-66. The Ramblers got 29 points from Sofia Sandcork and 24 from Megan Morgan. Morgan also had 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Sera Speltz added 11 points and four steals.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kammry Broadwater did yeoman’s work, grabbing 17 rebounds and scoring eight points in Fillmore Central' 45-31 win over Kingsland.

• No. 2-ranked Austin moved to a perfect 8-0 as it beat Farmington 64-53. Cassidy Shute and Reana Schmitt led the Packers with 18 points apiece. Olivia Walsh had 14 points and Hope Dudycha 12.

