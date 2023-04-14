99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, April 13, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 7:51 PM

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Talli Berhens and Macy Borowski combined for the five-inning no-hitter in Byron's 16-0 win over Goodhue. The two combined for 13 strikeouts. Berhens also went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI at the plate.

Chloe Lingelbach and Ally Pagel linked up to toss seven shutout innings in Cannon Falls' 5-0 win over Stewartville. Carly Tipton, Izzy Pagel and Avery Rustad each had two hits to lead the Bombers' offense.

By Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Century softball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century softball on April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:23 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
