High school highlights for Thursday, April 13, 2023

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Talli Berhens and Macy Borowski combined for the five-inning no-hitter in Byron's 16-0 win over Goodhue. The two combined for 13 strikeouts. Berhens also went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI at the plate.

• Chloe Lingelbach and Ally Pagel linked up to toss seven shutout innings in Cannon Falls' 5-0 win over Stewartville. Carly Tipton, Izzy Pagel and Avery Rustad each had two hits to lead the Bombers' offense.