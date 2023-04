• Brennan Wechwerth shot an 80 to help Century place fifth in the 12-team Northfield Invitational. Jacob Brown carded an 81 for Mayo to help the Spartans place fifth. Northfield won the event with a score of 315, five strokes ahead of Lakeville North. Century shot a 334 and Mayo had a 337.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.