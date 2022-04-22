High school highlights for Thursday, April 21, 2022

BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Easton Fritcher hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth and also threw six hitless innings on the mound to lead Hayfield over Maple River 3-2. Fritcher struck out 10 and allowed two unearned runs to pick up the win.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen shot a six-over par 76 to earn medalist honors and help the Tigers win their home invitational by 11 strokes with a team score of 321. Cole Jannsen finished second, shooting a 78, while Cannon Falls freshman Bravin Myrvold finished third with a 79.