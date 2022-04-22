SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 21, 2022 07:45 PM
BASEBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Easton Fritcher hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth and also threw six hitless innings on the mound to lead Hayfield over Maple River 3-2. Fritcher struck out 10 and allowed two unearned runs to pick up the win.

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

• Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen shot a six-over par 76 to earn medalist honors and help the Tigers win their home invitational by 11 strokes with a team score of 321. Cole Jannsen finished second, shooting a 78, while Cannon Falls freshman Bravin Myrvold finished third with a 79.

