High school highlights for Thursday, April 27, 2023

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Ally Pagel finished 2-for-4 at the dish and also earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs — three earned — in seven innings in Cannon Falls' 5-4 win over Pine Island. Ella Sorum went 3-for-5 with a double for Pine Island.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Madison Hazelton allowed just two runs — one earned — on three hits to go along with eight strikeouts to help Winona Cotter knock off defending Class AA state champion Chatfield 3-2.

• Brenna Koeppel tossed a two-hit shutout as St. Charles moved to 9-0 overall with a 12-0, five-inning win over Fillmore Central.

• Molly Bills went 2-for-5 with a double and pair of RBI, while Abbie Ernster drove in three runs in La Crescent-Hokah's 15-2 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

GIRLS GOLF

• Austin eighth-grader Ailani Thiravong earned medalist honors shooting a nine-over-par 81 at the Big Nine Conference mid-season tournament. Albert Lea won the team title by 23 strokes with a 351.

