High school highlights for Thursday, April 28, 2022

BASEBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lake City won its fifth straight game as Karch Hegge and Max Balow each had strong pitching performances in a 6-1 triumph over Cannon Falls. Hegge alllowed one run over 4 2/3 innings and Balow shut out Cannon Falls the rest of the way. Johan Zorn went 3-for-3 for Lake City. Ari Wells and Beau Zimmerman each had two hits for Cannon Falls.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield pitcher Caden Nolte pitched six innings, struck out 11 and allowed no earned runs in a 9-3 win over Winona Cotter. Drew O’Connor led the Chatfield offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Nolte was 2-for-4. Cotter got two hits from Brenin Speltz.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Chatfield scored four unearned runs in the seventh inning on three Winona Cotter errors and prevailed 4-0. Madison Hazelton was the losing pitcher despite allowing just three hits and striking out 11. Brynn Irish went 1-for-3 for Chatfield. Alison French, Megan Morgan and Katelyn Ubi all had two hits for Cotter.

• Kaylee Peter went 3-for-4 with a double and seven RBIs in Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s 13-4 win over Rushford-Peterson. Avian Anderson-Ingram was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for R-P.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Olivia Matheis had a home run and a double and drove in three runs in Southland’s 4-1 win over Mabel-Canton.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Bethlehem Academy took advantage of five Triton errors en route to a 6-3 win. Katherine Ross had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Cobras.

BOYS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Century swept the singles in its 5-2 win over Owatonna, getting wins from Mihaljo Skulic, Henry Kruse, Prabhav Kaginele and Cameron Nelson.

• John Marshall got singles wins from Marko Jokic, Milan Lecic, Nathan Moos and Philip Dahlen as it beat Mankato East 5-2.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lourdes won in straight sets at all positions but one and rolled to a 7-0 win over Winona Cotter.

GIRLS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Red Wing's Brianna Novak finished third in a Big Nine Conference tournament on Thursday at Mississippi National Golf Course. Novak shot an 88 to help the Wingers place third as a team (372). Northfield (348) won the meet, and had the medalist as Emerson Garlie shot a 79. Albert Lea finished second (363), Mayo placed fifth (405), Century sixth (415) and John Marshall eighth (417). Mayo's Avery Meyer shot a 90 and Ava Fevold led JM with a 95.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Mayo finished second in a mid-season Big Nine meet at Havana Hills Golf Course, with a 323 score. Albert Lea won it with a 309. Isaac Ahn led the Spartans with a sixth-place finish, carding a 79. Century’s Jacob Shamlin tied him for that place, also with a 79.