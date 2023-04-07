High school highlights for Thursday, April 6, 2023

BASEBALL

BIG NINECONFERENCE

• Aaron Terpstra tossed a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as John Marshall blanked Winona 10-0 in five innings. Justin Jarland had a big day at the plate for JM as he went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Jonah Bunke went 2-for-3 and Rylan Schneider, who pitched the first 6 2/3 innings, drove in two runs as host Rushford-Peterson held nipped Lewiston-Altura 5-4. After L-A tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh, the Trojans scored a run in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win.

SOFTBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Lauryn Delger went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, while Brenna Koeppel allowed just one hit in five shutout innings as St. Charles beat Wabasha-Kellogg 10-0 in five innings. Koeppel struck out 10 and walked just one batter.

• Natalie Lubinski and Tiegan Prigge each tallied a pair of hits and an two RBI as Lewiston-Altura beat Rushford-Peterson 10-6. Cassandra Boyum went 3-for-3 to lead the Trojans.