Sports Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:12 PM

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Miguel Martinez scored the game's only three goals and Lars Ingram made four saves for a shutout as Kasson-Mantorville blanked Concordia Academy 3-0.

Liam Schick scored a goal and dished out a pair of assists, while Aydan Tye scored twice to help Byron beat Faribault 4-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

Araceli White netted a hat trick and recorded two assists in St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's 8-1 opening win over Lake City.

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Tayler Helgemoe had 12 kills and Ava Drazkowski dished out 22 set assists as Rushford-Peterson swept Medford 3-0.

Reese Koenen had 12 kills and 13 assists as Pine Island blanked Triton 3-0.

Emma Rommes had 24 set assists and four ace serves as Caledonia swept past Winona 3-0. Avery Engbrecht had 15 blocks for Winona.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
