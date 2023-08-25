High school highlights for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

BOYS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Miguel Martinez scored the game's only three goals and Lars Ingram made four saves for a shutout as Kasson-Mantorville blanked Concordia Academy 3-0.

• Liam Schick scored a goal and dished out a pair of assists, while Aydan Tye scored twice to help Byron beat Faribault 4-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

NON-CONFERENCE

• Araceli White netted a hat trick and recorded two assists in St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's 8-1 opening win over Lake City.

VOLLEYBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tayler Helgemoe had 12 kills and Ava Drazkowski dished out 22 set assists as Rushford-Peterson swept Medford 3-0.

• Reese Koenen had 12 kills and 13 assists as Pine Island blanked Triton 3-0.

• Emma Rommes had 24 set assists and four ace serves as Caledonia swept past Winona 3-0. Avery Engbrecht had 15 blocks for Winona.