High school highlights for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

GIRLS TENNIS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• John Marshall just missed against Mankato West, losing 4-3 in the Big Nine dual. JM got a win at No. 3 singles from Sasha Wheeler, and wins at No. 1 and 2 doubles from the combinations of Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach and Ella Betters/Renn Corley, respectively.

• Mayo, considered one of the top three teams in Class AA, blasted Northfield 7-0. Mayo won all four of its singles matches 6-0, 6-0 (Claire Loftus, Aofe Loftus, Keely Ryder, Ana Christina Medina).