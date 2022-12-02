High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Sammi Chandler tallied 24 points and was one of four Wingers in double figures as Red Wing defeated Albert Lea 93-43.
Mayo hosted Winona for a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
