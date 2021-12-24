SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2021

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 23, 2021 10:18 PM
Share

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE
Natalie Beaver scored 16 points, Aine Stasko 15 , Kristen Wtason 14 and Chelsea Christopherson 10 as Hayfield rode all of that balance to a 62-55 win over Maple River.

NON-CONFERENCE
• Lanesboro withstood a barrage of 10 Lewiston-Altura 3-pointers and beat the Cardinals 68-67. Kaci Ruen had 21 points and eight rebounds, Brielle Ruen had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jensyn Storhoff had 16 points for the Burros. Sierra Kreidermacher had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for L-A, and Elise Sommer had 15 points and five rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron nipped Stewartville 60-59 as Tyler Connelly and Jaxon Marine each totaled 21 points. Henry Tschetter had 16 for the Tigers.

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lanesboro had an easy time with Wabasha-Kellogg, winning 62-45 as John Prestemon had 16 points and Hayden Lawstuen had 14. Adam Dunagan had 17, with three 3-pointers for W-K.

What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports