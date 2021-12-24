High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GOPHER CONFERENCE

• Natalie Beaver scored 16 points, Aine Stasko 15 , Kristen Wtason 14 and Chelsea Christopherson 10 as Hayfield rode all of that balance to a 62-55 win over Maple River.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro withstood a barrage of 10 Lewiston-Altura 3-pointers and beat the Cardinals 68-67. Kaci Ruen had 21 points and eight rebounds, Brielle Ruen had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jensyn Storhoff had 16 points for the Burros. Sierra Kreidermacher had 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for L-A, and Elise Sommer had 15 points and five rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Byron nipped Stewartville 60-59 as Tyler Connelly and Jaxon Marine each totaled 21 points. Henry Tschetter had 16 for the Tigers.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Lanesboro had an easy time with Wabasha-Kellogg, winning 62-45 as John Prestemon had 16 points and Hayden Lawstuen had 14. Adam Dunagan had 17, with three 3-pointers for W-K.