High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE

• Aiden Johnson led a Cannon Falls offense that saw five finish in double figures with 16 points as the Bombers beat Triton 71-58. Dylan Banks added 15, while Jadan Winchell chipped in 13 as well for CF. Jayce Leonardo finished with a game-high 20 to lead Triton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC

• Kylie Verthein finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds to record the eye-popping double-double as Lewiston-Altura overcame a nine-point deficit to beat Onalaska Luther.

ADVERTISEMENT

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE

• Shawntee Snyder recorded a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Blooming Prairie slip past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38-33.

GOODHUE HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

• Behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Tori Miller helped Goodhue win its holiday tournament with a 57-54 victory over Caledonia. Elisabeth Gadient added 11, while Jada Scheele collected nine points and 15 rebounds as well for the Wildcats. Josie Foster led the Warriors with 17 points.