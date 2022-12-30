99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 07:41 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE

Aiden Johnson led a Cannon Falls offense that saw five finish in double figures with 16 points as the Bombers beat Triton 71-58. Dylan Banks added 15, while Jadan Winchell chipped in 13 as well for CF. Jayce Leonardo finished with a game-high 20 to lead Triton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC

Kylie Verthein finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds to record the eye-popping double-double as Lewiston-Altura overcame a nine-point deficit to beat Onalaska Luther.

HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE

Shawntee Snyder recorded a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Blooming Prairie slip past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38-33.

GOODHUE HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

• Behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Tori Miller helped Goodhue win its holiday tournament with a 57-54 victory over Caledonia. Elisabeth Gadient added 11, while Jada Scheele collected nine points and 15 rebounds as well for the Wildcats. Josie Foster led the Warriors with 17 points.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
