High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE
• Aiden Johnson led a Cannon Falls offense that saw five finish in double figures with 16 points as the Bombers beat Triton 71-58. Dylan Banks added 15, while Jadan Winchell chipped in 13 as well for CF. Jayce Leonardo finished with a game-high 20 to lead Triton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
LEWISTON AUTO WARRIOR CLASSIC
• Kylie Verthein finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds to record the eye-popping double-double as Lewiston-Altura overcame a nine-point deficit to beat Onalaska Luther.
HAYFIELD HOLIDAY INVITE
• Shawntee Snyder recorded a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Blooming Prairie slip past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38-33.
GOODHUE HOLIDAY SHOWCASE
• Behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Tori Miller helped Goodhue win its holiday tournament with a 57-54 victory over Caledonia. Elisabeth Gadient added 11, while Jada Scheele collected nine points and 15 rebounds as well for the Wildcats. Josie Foster led the Warriors with 17 points.