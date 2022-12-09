High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Drew Schindler finished with a game-best 17 points, while Eli Hopp added 16 to help Chatfield defeat Blooming Prairie 55-40.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Morgan Rohweder hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead Houston to a 55-46 conference victory over Grand Meadow. Jace Kraft led GM with a game-high 22 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• With four finishing in double figures, Byron utilized a balanced offensive attack to fend off Goodhue 75-72. Max Dearborn led the way with 19 points, while Dom Cartney added 15 for the Bears. Will Opsahl led all scorers with 25 points for Goodhue.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Bria Nelson scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in Southland’s easy 63-36 win over Mabel-Canton. Breelee Galle added 14 points and three rebounds.

• Kingsland built a 12-point halftime lead and then went on to beat LeRoy-Ostrander 51-27. Katelyn Hauser had 14 points for the Knights and Cassidy Redman had 12.

• Emerson Ingvalson had 14 points, Addyson McHugh 12 and Kylie Hammel 11 in Spring Grove’s 60-45 win over Schaeffer Academy. The Lions got 18 points from Kate Friese.

WRESTLING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Kellen Burger, Calder Sheehan, Logan Burger, Ethan Peper and Caleb Loomis all picked up pins to help Mayo knock off defending Section 1AAA champ Northfield 45-31.

