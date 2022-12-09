SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 08:54 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Drew Schindler finished with a game-best 17 points, while Eli Hopp added 16 to help Chatfield defeat Blooming Prairie 55-40.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Morgan Rohweder hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead Houston to a 55-46 conference victory over Grand Meadow. Jace Kraft led GM with a game-high 22 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• With four finishing in double figures, Byron utilized a balanced offensive attack to fend off Goodhue 75-72. Max Dearborn led the way with 19 points, while Dom Cartney added 15 for the Bears. Will Opsahl led all scorers with 25 points for Goodhue.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Bria Nelson scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in Southland’s easy 63-36 win over Mabel-Canton. Breelee Galle added 14 points and three rebounds.

• Kingsland built a 12-point halftime lead and then went on to beat LeRoy-Ostrander 51-27. Katelyn Hauser had 14 points for the Knights and Cassidy Redman had 12.

Emerson Ingvalson had 14 points, Addyson McHugh 12 and Kylie Hammel 11 in Spring Grove’s 60-45 win over Schaeffer Academy. The Lions got 18 points from Kate Friese.

WRESTLING

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Kellen Burger, Calder Sheehan, Logan Burger, Ethan Peper and Caleb Loomis all picked up pins to help Mayo knock off defending Section 1AAA champ Northfield 45-31.

