SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 10, 2022 09:02 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Grady Hengel had 19 points while Malachi Bunke and Justin Ruberg added 14 each as Rushford-Peterson topped  Fillmore Central 56-44. Jayce Kiehne led the Falcons with 12 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

Owen Petersohn tallied 20 points and Braxton Munnikhuysen chipped in 18 as Triton edged LeRoy-Ostrander 66-61. Tanner Olson had 17 points and 14 rebounds to pace L-O and Levi Royston added 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Abigail O'Reilly tallied a game-high 25 points as Plainview-Elgin-Millville had little trouble with St. Charles in the 84-40 vicotry. Laren Rott finished with 17, while Haylee Barton and Delaney Newcomb recorded 13 and 12 points respectively for the Bulldogs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Paced by McKenna Hendrickson's 14 points, Grand Meadow (16-6, 9-2) used a balanced offensive attack to get past Mabel-Canton 51-39. Lexy Foster finished with 11 points and Kendyl Queensland added nine as well for the Superlarks.

NON-CONFERENCE

Jaci Winchell hit a trio of 3-pointers and tallied 23 points as Cannon Falls rolled past Lewiston-Altura 64-37. Kylie Verthein made three triples and had 11 points for L-A.

Alexis Schroeder and Paige Klug combined to knock down nine 3-pointers as Caledonia ran away from Triton 79-51. Schroeder made four from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 22 points, while Klug drilled five 3's to finish with 19 points.

Related Topics: PB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Reb. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
February 10, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 10, 2022 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 10, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 10, 2022 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports