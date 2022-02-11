High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• Grady Hengel had 19 points while Malachi Bunke and Justin Ruberg added 14 each as Rushford-Peterson topped Fillmore Central 56-44. Jayce Kiehne led the Falcons with 12 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Owen Petersohn tallied 20 points and Braxton Munnikhuysen chipped in 18 as Triton edged LeRoy-Ostrander 66-61. Tanner Olson had 17 points and 14 rebounds to pace L-O and Levi Royston added 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

• Abigail O'Reilly tallied a game-high 25 points as Plainview-Elgin-Millville had little trouble with St. Charles in the 84-40 vicotry. Laren Rott finished with 17, while Haylee Barton and Delaney Newcomb recorded 13 and 12 points respectively for the Bulldogs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Paced by McKenna Hendrickson's 14 points, Grand Meadow (16-6, 9-2) used a balanced offensive attack to get past Mabel-Canton 51-39. Lexy Foster finished with 11 points and Kendyl Queensland added nine as well for the Superlarks.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Jaci Winchell hit a trio of 3-pointers and tallied 23 points as Cannon Falls rolled past Lewiston-Altura 64-37. Kylie Verthein made three triples and had 11 points for L-A.

• Alexis Schroeder and Paige Klug combined to knock down nine 3-pointers as Caledonia ran away from Triton 79-51. Schroeder made four from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 22 points, while Klug drilled five 3's to finish with 19 points.

