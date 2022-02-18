High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Camden Holecek drained four 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Mason Flom added 13 points as Kasson-Mantorville noipped Cannon Falls 62-57. Jadan Winchell canned five 3-pointers and had 17 points to pace the Bombers.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

• Levi Roytson had 27 points and 10 rebounds as LeRoy-Osrander beat Grand Meadow 54-51. Taylor Glynn had 18 points for Grand Meado, Roman Warmka 14 and Jace Kraft 13.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Braxton Munnikhuysen poured in 32 points as Triton (14-10) posted a solid 83-72 win over Section 1AA foe La Crescent-Hokah (15-5). Owen Petersohn hit a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in 19 points for Triton. Carter Todd pumped in 28 points for the Lancers and Parker McQuin added 22.

• John Prestemon scored 19 points while Mason Howard and Stephan Schultz scored 18 each as Lanesboro posted a nice 69-56 win over Fillmore Central. Jayce Kiehne scored a game-high 20 points for the Falcons.

• Carson Roeder and Payton Weifenbach had 10 points each as Winona Cotter topped Houston 62-38. Morgan Rohweder had a game-high 13 points for Houston.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• Katie Hurt notched her 1,000th career points and John Marshall bounced back to beat Red Wing 48-47. Lilly Meister led the Rockets with 18 points and Hurt had 11. JM is on a six-game winning streak. Red Wing got 21 points from Sammi Chandler and 13 from Sophia Rahn.

NON-CONFERENCE

• Kendra Harvey made three 3-pointers and tallied 15 points and Makana Schroeder added 12 points as Byron defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 44-34. Abigail O'Reilly led P-E-M with 11 points.