Sports | Prep

High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 17, 2022 09:12 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Camden Holecek drained four 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Mason Flom added 13 points as Kasson-Mantorville noipped Cannon Falls 62-57. Jadan Winchell canned five 3-pointers and had 17 points to pace the Bombers.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Levi Roytson had 27 points and 10 rebounds as LeRoy-Osrander beat Grand Meadow 54-51. Taylor Glynn had 18 points for Grand Meado, Roman Warmka 14 and Jace Kraft 13.

NON-CONFERENCE

Braxton Munnikhuysen poured in 32 points as Triton (14-10) posted a solid 83-72 win over Section 1AA foe La Crescent-Hokah (15-5). Owen Petersohn hit a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in 19 points for Triton. Carter Todd pumped in 28 points for the Lancers and Parker McQuin added 22.

John Prestemon scored 19 points while Mason Howard and Stephan Schultz scored 18 each as Lanesboro posted a nice 69-56 win over Fillmore Central. Jayce Kiehne scored a game-high 20 points for the Falcons.

Carson Roeder and Payton Weifenbach had 10 points each as Winona Cotter topped Houston 62-38. Morgan Rohweder had a game-high 13 points for Houston.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Katie Hurt notched her 1,000th career points and John Marshall bounced back to beat Red Wing 48-47. Lilly Meister led the Rockets with 18 points and Hurt had 11. JM is on a six-game winning streak. Red Wing got 21 points from Sammi Chandler and 13 from Sophia Rahn.

NON-CONFERENCE

Kendra Harvey made three 3-pointers and tallied 15 points and Makana Schroeder added 12 points as Byron defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 44-34. Abigail O'Reilly led P-E-M with 11 points.

