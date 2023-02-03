99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Top performances for area high school players.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
February 02, 2023 08:48 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

John Prestemon scored 19 points and Logan Wilder drained six 3-pointers for 18 points as Lanesboro toppled Grand Meadow 78-38. Jace Kraft led Grand Meadow with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Sydney Torgerson led the way with 21 points to help Houston sprint past Mabel-Canton 72-38.

By Staff reports
