High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• John Prestemon scored 19 points and Logan Wilder drained six 3-pointers for 18 points as Lanesboro toppled Grand Meadow 78-38. Jace Kraft led Grand Meadow with 15 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Sydney Torgerson led the way with 21 points to help Houston sprint past Mabel-Canton 72-38.
John Marshall hosted Mayo for a boys swimming and diving meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.